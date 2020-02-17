Lusaka student gets 18 months for stealing laptop

- Local
Lusaka student gets 18 months for stealing laptopBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 17 Feb 2020
The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 21-year-old student to one year, six months imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing a laptop worth K6, 000.
In this matter, Pola Chuma, of Lusaka’s Chilenje Township was charged with breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony.
Particulars of the offence were that on January 17 this year in Lusaka, Chuma broke into Kasamba Ng’andu’s house and stole an Acer laptop valued at K6,000.
Chuma admitted committing the offence when he appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Betty Malupenga on Thursday and that he sold it.
Facts in this matter were that on the material day, the complainant, Ng’andu of Chalala area left her house secured by locking the doors and closing the windows.
But when she returned home the following day, she discovered that windows to the house had been tempered with.
Upon entering the house, Ng’andu found that her laptop had been stolen.
And when she asked her neighbours if they had any idea who broke into her house, her landlord told her that it could be Chuma as he had been seen around the house.
Ng’andu reported the matter to police who later arrested and charged Chuma in connection with the offence.
In mitigation, Chuma asked the court for leniency, saying he stole the laptop because he needed resources for school.
He added that during his stay in detention, he had learnt a lesson and would never repeat his actions.
However, magistrate Malupenga sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour from the date of his arrest.
She said although Chuma deserved leniency as a first offender, he needed to be punished as the offence he committed was prevalent in society.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
