THE Director of Public Prosecution has not yet issued consent to prosecute a case in which photographer Chellah Tukuka is charged with criminal libel. When the matter came up, Wednesday, the state informed court that they were still waiting for consent from the DPP. In this matter, Chellah, 34, appeared for a mention before Ndola Magistrate Misozi Banda. He is charged with three counts at the magistrates’ court and one count which needs consent from the DPP to proceed to trial. In count one, Chellah is is charged with publishing...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.