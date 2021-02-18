NCHITO and Nchito Advocates has dragged Nico Insurance Zambia Limited to the Lusaka High Court demanding immediate reimbursement of all costs incurred by it when it rented a car for the period its insured vehicle was impaired. The law firm has submitted that the insurance company had been unresponsive when it bore the sole responsibility of paying for the car rental for 21 days and taking steps to ensure that the firm’s Toyota Land Cruiser, which was involved in an accident was repaired within that time. Nchito and Nchito Advocates...



