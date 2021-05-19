THE Lusaka High Court has granted African Life Financial Services Limited leave to commence contempt proceedings against Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi after she alleged that former Anglo-American workers were not paid their dues before the company transitioned in 2000. In this matter, Dickson Mtonga and 22 other security guards sued African Life Financial Services limited in 2014 demanding US$300,000 and terminal benefits owed to them following their transfer. But the company is asking the court to commit Nawakwi to prison for misrepresenting facts after she...



