KALABO Central aspiring independent member of parliament Mooto Kalowa has dragged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to the Lusaka High Court, seeking to be allowed to file in his nomination. Kalowa claims that ECZ rejected his nomination as an independent candidate after the PF wrote to the commission alleging that he is a member of the party. According to the petition, Kalowa stated that on May 17, being the date for nomination, he went to the Kalabo Central nomination centre and presented all the necessary requirements as stipulated by the...



