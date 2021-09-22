FORMER Lundazi Independent member of parliament Lawrence Nyirenda has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that the Constitution was contravened when Malawians were allowed to register and vote in the August elections. Nyirenda has cited current Lundazi PF member of parliament Brenda Nyirenda, the registrar in the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship and the Attorney General as respondents in the matter. According to the petition, Lawrence has argued that Brenda and the registrar contravened the Constitution of Zambia by allowing foreign Nationals to acquire NRCs, voters cards...



