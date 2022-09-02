THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted the 49-year-old Lusaka man who was sexually abusing his biological daughter until she fell pregnant and bore a son. Lusaka Magistrate Judith Chiyaika found Rodrick Nyambe guilty of incest and committed him to the High Court for sentencing. This is in a matter in which Nyambe, a famer of Linda Township, was facing one count of incest. The accused was recently found with a case to answer and placed on his defence. In his defence, Nyambe narrated to the court how he got charms from a witch doctor in his pursuit of a good life. He said he and his wife agreed to use their daughter in order to become rich and grow their…...
