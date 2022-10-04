FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa have pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder before the Mongu High Court. In this matter, it is alleged that on October 6, 2019, Mumbi and Chilekwa in Kaoma, Mongu, jointly and whilst acting together murdered Lawrence Banda. The matter came up for plea before Justice Charles Zulu, Monday, where the accused persons pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to them. The matter comes up today for commencement of trial. Meanwhile, Mumbi and Chilekwa’s lawyer Charles Changano said his clients were in high spirits. “Yes, they have appeared and pleaded not guilty. The matter is coming up tomorrow for commencement of…...



