THE Lusaka High Court has rejected PF Deputy Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa’s application to stay the warrant of arrest issued against him by the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court. High Court Judge Conceptor Zulu has further ordered that the criminal proceedings against Chilangwa and others in the case of the People vs Ronald Kaoma Chitotela and others before Kawambwa Magistrate Martin Namushi must proceed, as they cannot be stayed by her court pending the determination of Chilangwa’s petition. Justice Zulu has ordered that the warrant of arrest against Chilangwa shall remain in force until executed or cancelled by the court that issued it. Last month, the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court issued a bench warrant against Chilangwa, who is also Kawambwa PF member of…...



