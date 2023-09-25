President Edgar Lungu with his former political advisor Kaizer Zulu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUMEZI independent member of parliament Munir Zulu has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the country where Kaizer Zulu is hiding is now known, and that progress is being made to ensure that he is apprehended. Kaizer has been on the run since June this year when Magistrate Silvia Munyinya issued a bench warrant against him for missing court sessions in a matter in which he is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. When the matter came up for return of the bench warrant, Friday, Munir, who is Kaizer’s surety, asked for 21 days within which to ensure that the accused was apprehended. “Your Honour, working…...