THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has yet again extended the return of a warrant of arrest issued against former president Edgar Lugu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu to January 15, 2024. This was after Zulu’s sureties asked for more time to secure his attendance. In June this year, Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya issued a bench warrant against Zulu for missing court sessions in a matter in which he is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. Efforts to apprehend Zulu, who is still on the run, have however proved futile. When the matter came up for return of bench warrant, Wednesday, Zulu’s sureties, Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu…...



