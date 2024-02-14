A MANDEVU man has sued the State in the Lusaka High Court demanding K17 million in damages for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment on an aggravated robbery charge. Gerald Sinkamba, a businessman, is demanding special damages for loss of income and damages for present and prospective medical expenses in the sum of K3 million as well as damages for false imprisonment and unlawful detention for a period of 10 weeks in the sum of K3 million. Sinkamba, who has stated that he contracted TB, HIV and Aneamia during the time he was in custody, is further seeking damages for loss of amenities of life as a result of his current health status in the sum of K2 million. Further, Sinkamba…...



