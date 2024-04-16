Nchito SC: What letter are you talking about? Jean Kapata: The letter from the Attorney General… Nchito SC: We are talking about the judgement. The question is very, very simple. Jean Kapata: We are talking about the judgement yes. Nchito SC: Pause there. The question is very simple; are you telling the Court that the Attorney General’s Chambers received a judgement relating to a very contemptuous issue on Mukula and never brought it to the attention of your office as minister of lands and natural resources? Is that your evidence today? Just remember that records exist in government before you answer that question, be careful. Is that your evidence? I put it to you madam and I hate to say...



