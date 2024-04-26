A 33-YEAR-OLD engineer has denied raping his maid in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. Chanda Kabelela, of Kalebalika Housing, is facing one count of rape Contrary to Section 133 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Kabelela, on June 23, 2023, in Lusaka, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of his maid without her consent. It is alleged that Kabelela had gone into the victim’s room but apologised as having gone there by mistake. It is however alleged that the following day, Kabelela again went into her room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. When the matter came up for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Thursday, it was allocated...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.