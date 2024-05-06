COPPER Queens forward Barbra Banda has kept up her impressive form for Orlando Pride, scoring her fourth goal of the season in Pride’s narrow 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville over the weekend. The win means Pride have now gone on a five game winning streak, and top the NWSL with 18 points. Banda is showing great understanding with her teammates although she has only started three games for Pride. Her link up with Emily Sams on the right wing helped deliver Banda’s latest goal in the 17th minute of the game. Sams made a forward run from the right back position into the box and placed the ball right in the path of the oncoming Banda, who headed it in....



