FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to stay the execution of a judgement that ordered him to pay Azadi Investment Limited K6.5 million, following his admission that he owed the company money for the construction of his house. Chitotela wants the court to stay the execution of the judgement pending hearing and determination of his application to vary the judgement sum and to set aside the writ of FiFa. AZADI Investments Limited recently issued a writ of Fieri Facias (FiFa) against Chitotela as a way of enforcing a judgement obtained last year, in which the court ordered the Pambashe member of parliament to pay the firm K6.5 million. The FiFa would enable bailiffs...



