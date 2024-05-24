A 12-YEAR-OLD girl from Lusaka’s John Laing compound has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how her 76-year-old grandfather allegedly defiled her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it. This is in a matter where, Kanche Muloko, a retired soldier of Chibolya Compound is charged with indecent assault and defilement. In count one, it is alleged that on December 25, 2023, Muloko unlawfully indecently assault E. L. In count two, it is alleged that on January 1, 2024, in Lusaka, Muloko had unlawful carnal knowledge of E. L, a girl under the age of 16. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, Wednesday, the victim, a grade three pupil, testified that she...



