POLICE say they are investigating a case of suspected poisoning in which eight people died after consuming counterfeit beer in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound. In a statement, Friday, police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale disclosed that among the deceased was Rainford Banda aged 23 of Makeni Villa and Sanford Mumba aged 26 of John Laing compound. He stated that police investigations revealed that six other people died in separate incidents on unknown dates. “Police are investigating a case of suspected poisoning in which eight people are believed to have died after consuming suspected counterfeit beer. The reports of deaths have been reported in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound where Rainford Banda aged 23 of Makeni Villa and Sanford Mumba aged 26 of...



