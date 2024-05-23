President Hakainde Hichilema goes to lay wreaths at Freedom Statue to during the Commemoration of the African Freedom Day in Lusaka on May 25, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has announced that the official national activities commemorating Africa Freedom Day will be held tomorrow, Friday. In a statement, Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the activities will be led by President Hakainde Hichilema, commencing with the Wreath Laying ceremony at the Freedom Statue. He stated that Saturday, May 25, 2024, will still be observed as a public holiday. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to inform members of the public that 2024 Africa Freedom Day commemoration will be held under the continental theme: ‘Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa’. Members of the public are hereby advised that the...