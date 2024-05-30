THE Zambia Athletics (ZA) says it will not tolerate scrupulous individuals who wake up at midnight and start collecting cash from unsuspecting athletes and the general public for financial gain using the Athletics Brand. According to a statement issued by ZA General Secretary Davison Mung’ambata, the association has noted with deep concern the unsanctioned marathon dubbed Heroes Marathon being organized by City Marathon without its concert. He described the event as illegal, adding that it was not sanctioned by the association. “We write to bring to public attention a matter of great concern to the Athletics family and the country at large that we have noted with deep concerns that an unsanctioned Marathon dubbed Heroes Marathon, is being organized by...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.