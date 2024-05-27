THE mysterious disappearance of Petauke Member of Parliament, Honourable Emmanuel Jay Banda, raises troubling questions about the state of security and accountability in our country. A story that started like a hoax seems to be shaping into one of the most bizarre incidences in the history of our country. We have criminals in Zambia, we also have murderers and thugs. But such cases of prominent political figures disappearing in mafia style like we are being told are alien to this country. What exactly happened to the Petauke MP? It is alarming that such a high-profile individual could vanish without a trace, and even more concerning is the State’s apparent ignorance regarding this suspected abduction. Just over three years ago, our...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.