MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says he agrees with President Hakainde Hichilema that the law should be tougher on anyone championing tribalism. Mundubile however says the police should enforce the law equitably regardless of political affiliation. Meanwhile, the Mporokoso lawmaker says police inaction in dealing with people who made inappropriate comments over the disappearance of Petauke Central Independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda, who had disappeared for 48 hours, drove the likes of Munir Zulu, Brebner Changala, and Edith Nawakwi to make inappropriate remarks. On Tuesday, President Hichilema warned that going forward, he would be tougher on anyone who wanted to divide Zambians, saying that the police would visit anyone who issued tribal remarks. In an interview, Wednesday, Mundubile said for...



