THE Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) has urged financial institutions to invest in counterfeit money detectors in view of DEC’s revelations that millions of counterfeit dollars have infiltrated the market. And Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda says the counterfeit notes are being printed from outside Zambia. On Friday, DEC revealed that it had arrested two Chingola-based businessmen and one Lusaka male for possession of US$311,700 and US$78,600 counterfeit notes, respectively. Banda further cautioned people against conducting any foreign exchange transactions on the street. “…as a commission, we feel it is our responsibility through members of the press to inform the members of the public that there are counterfeit dollars in the street. They should keep away from…...



