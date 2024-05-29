THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has summoned former president Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, and daughter, Tasila Lungu, for questioning. In separate notices to the duo, which were also copied to their lawyers at Makebi Zulu Advocates, the DEC Anti-Money Laundering Unit stated that the former First Lady and the Chawama PF member of parliament must report to its offices on Thursday without fail. The indicated time for the interviews is 11:30 hours for Tasila and 12:30 hours for Esther. “Take note that you are required to report to the DEC offices situated at Headquarters along Government Road on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 11:30 hours without fail,” read the notice addressed to Tasila. A similar notice was also issued to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.