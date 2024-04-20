A 76-YEAR-OLD retired soldier of Chibolya Compound has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for indecent assault and defilement. In count one, Kanche Muloko is charged with indecent assault on females Contrary to Section 137(1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Muloko, on December 25, 2023, in Lusaka, did unlawfully indecently assault E. L. In count two, Muloko is charged with defilement of a child Contrary to Section 138(1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Muloko, on January 1, 2024, in Lusaka, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of E. L, a girl under the age of 16....



