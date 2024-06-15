A MULTITUDE of PF supporters yesterday gathered outside the Lusaka High Court to show solidarity to former president Edgar Lungu, whose eligibility to stand in future elections is being challenged. Meanwhile, Lungu has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss the matter in which a youth activist, Michelo Chizombe wants a declaration that Lungu is not eligible to contest any future presidential elections. Chizombe, who also cited ECZ and the Attorney General as respondents, also wants the court to declare that Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 general elections was unconstitutional. Shortly after the preliminary issues were heard, the crowds outside court premises rose to life chanting “Lungu, Lungu” when the former head of state came out of court. Lungu, in...



