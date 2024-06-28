THE Constitutional Court has dismissed a petition in which nine PF MPs had dragged Miles Sampa and Morgan Ng’ona to court, seeking a declaration that the duo had no requisite authority to expel them or any other members of the party. The Constitutional Court has ruled that it has no jurisdiction to interpret political party constitutions. The nine MPs who include Ronald Chitotela, Nickson Chilangwa, Musonda Mpankata, Christopher Kang’ombe, Remember Mutale, Brian Mundubile, Stephen Kampyongo, Mulenga Fube and Mutotwe Kafwaya also cited Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha as a respondent, seeking an interim order allowing them and the party to operate freely. They further wanted an interim order for Sampa and Ng’ona not to continue carrying themselves out as PF president...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.