THE Lusaka High Court has ordered a stay of Miles Sampa’s decision to dismiss Morgan Ng’ona from his position as PF faction Secretary General. On Wednesday, Ng’ona dragged Sampa to the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order that his decision to dissolve the party’s central committee is illegal as he wields no such powers. Ng’ona also wanted an order of stay of Sampa’s decisions, until the matter is fully determined by the courts. In an order endorsed by Justice Conceptor Zulu yesterday, the court granted an ex-parte order staying Sampa’s decisions of removing Ng’ona from his position as secretary general and a member of the party central committee. Justice Zulu further ordered that Sampa’s decisions after he assumed the position...



