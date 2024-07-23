THE Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced Kawambwa PF MP, Nickson Chilangwa, to 60 months imprisonment for malicious damage to property. The court has also convicted Pambashe PF MP, Ronald Chitotela, for arson. In this matter, Chitotela, and Chilangwa were jointly charged with five others for the alleged offences of arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm allegedly committed in August 2021. The other five accused are Kalumba Chifumbe, Davy Kaniki, Chabu Chitotela, Charity Musantu and Kunda Chitotela. In an interview, Monday, lawyer Boniface Chiwala confirmed the conviction and sentencing of his clients. Chiwala said Chifumbe was also sentenced to 60 months imprisonment for malicious damage to property, while Chitotela awaited sentencing by...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.