AZADI Investment Limited, the company that constructed Ronald Chitotela’s Chongwe house, has asked the court to allow the sale of the property if he fails to pay the K6.5 million judgement sum. The Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, had earlier dismissed Chitotela’s application to stay the execution of a judgement ordering him to pay Azadi Investment Limited K6.5 million. Chitotela wanted the court to stay the execution of the judgement pending hearing and determination of his application to vary the judgement sum and to set aside the writ of FiFa. This was after Azadi Investments Limited issued a writ of Fieri Facias (FiFa) against Chitotela as a way of enforcing a judgement obtained last year, in which...



