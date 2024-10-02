A CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer has discontinued a case in which he had sued the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) and the state, seeking an interim order to stay President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to suspend three Constitutional Court judges. Tresford Chali has told the court that his petition will be a multiplicity of actions as the three suspended judges have challenged their expulsion. In his petition, Chali wanted the Constitutional Court to grant him a stay of President Hichilema’s decision of September 23, 2024, to suspend Constitutional Judges Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda. Chali also wanted an order of certiorari to remove into the Constitutional Court for purposes of quashing the decision of President Hichilema to accept the recommendations of the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here