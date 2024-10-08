THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set October 14, 2024, as date for ruling on an application by governance activist Brebnar Changala to subpoena President Hakainde Hichilema as a witness in a matter where he is charged with sedition. In his application, Changala has asked the court for permission to subpoena among others, Vice President Mutale Nalumango, president of the Constitutional Court Professor Margret Munalula, the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu and Inspector General of Police Grapheal Musamba. In this matter, Changala is facing one count of seditious practices Contrary to Section 57 (1)(b) as read together with section 60 (1) (b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia....



