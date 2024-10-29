FRANCIS Muchemwa’s wife, Totiwe Tembo, has withdrawn the divorce petition filed against the jailed former Intercity PF cadre. Tembo informed the court that she had wholly discontinued the divorce petition. “Take notice that the petitioner herein, Totiwe Tembo Muchemwa, has wholly discontinued and or withdrawn this petition for dissolution against the respondent, Francis Muchemwa,” she stated in her notice of discontinuance filed on October 21, 2024. In August last year, Tembo asked the Lusaka High Court to dissolve her 10-year marriage to Muchemwa, on grounds that he had been abusive and had threatened to kill her on various occasions. According to the divorce petition, Tembo stated that the couple married on January 12, 2013 at Civic Centre in Lusaka. “The...



