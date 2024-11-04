FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s alleged proxy, Emmanuel Mugala, his company Pittscon Zambia Limited and three others have asked the court to stay the execution of a High Court judgement which forfeited more than 100 of their properties to the state. In August, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, forfeited properties to the state that belonged to Mugala, his company, Mugala’s son Edson, Peter Malao, Lucky Simbeye (directors and shareholders of Pittscon Zambia Limited), Alexander Sakala, Christine Kalelemba and Pumulo Malao. In this matter, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) applied to have various properties forfeited, which include numerous vehicles owned by Pittscon Zambia Limited valued at K7 million, 21 residential properties valued at K12.5 million and 32 shops...



