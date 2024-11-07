THE state has asked the High Court to dismiss Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Chiyeso’s, application for a stay of the execution of a court judgement forfeiting her properties, for lack of merit. DEC Senior Investigations Officer Emmanuel Khondowe has submitted that Chiyeso’s appeal against the forfeiture of her properties to the state has no prospects of success. Recently, Chiyeso asked the court for an order to stay the execution of the forfeiture of her properties pending the determination of her appeal. She also wants an order for the return of her personal chattels. Meanwhile, Chiyeso told the court that the state’s action of locking up her movable belongings such as electrical appliances and furniture in her absence was excessive. But in...



