THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered that the matter in which Enock Percy Kavindele Junior has sued his father seeking an order compelling Kavindele Senior to hand over possession of three certificates of title be settled through mediation. Kavindele Junior, who has sued on behalf of his grandmother Maria Senda Mampala, wants the High Court to compel his father to hand over possession of certificate of titles for Lot No. 7273/M, Lot No. 7290/M and Lot No. 7291. He also wants an order to restrain Kavindele Senior from interfering with the lawful possession or making any entries through the Registrar of Lands and Deeds on Lot No. 7273/M, Lot No. 7290/M and Lot No. 7291. Kavindele Junior further wants damages...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here