A CARWASH manager has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba was apprehended by about five police officers last year. Kingsley Mulombwe, 46, of Mtendere has told the court that three men held Mwamba by the legs and dragged him from the carwash’s waiting room. This is in a matter in which Mwamba is facing one count of assault on a cop. It is alleged that Mwamba, on June 14, 2023 in Lusaka, assaulted number 14598 Detective Inspector Simwenda Steven, an officer of the Zambia Police Service in the due execution of his duty. When the matter came up for continued defence before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Wednesday, Mulombwe narrated that on...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here