THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has issued a bench warrant against blogger Mwewa Chitambala, popularly known as Simon Mwewa in a matter where Chishimba Kambwili is charged with unlawful assembly. This follows after Chitambala, who is supposed to appear before court as a state witness, absconded court sessions twice. In this matter, Kambwili was jointly charged with Lusaka businessman Charles Kakula and was facing one count of definitions of unlawful assembly and riot, while Kakula was also facing an additional charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race. But earlier in May, the state discharged Kakula of his charges in the matter. Allegations in the matter are that Kambwili, on January 26, 2023, in Lusaka,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here