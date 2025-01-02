Former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo being moved from Chilenje Police Post were he was being held in Lusaka on Monday 4th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FORMER Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, to grant him bail pending his appeal against a four-year sentence. Lusambo has told the court that he is the breadwinner of his family and his wife cannot provide for their family due to her medical needs. On November 8, 2024, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court sentenced Lusambo to four years imprisonment with hard labour on corruption charges. Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu also fined him K27,000 for tax evasion. Dissatisfied with the sentence, Lusambo appealed against it in the Lusaka High Court and applied to be admitted to bail. However, on December 9, 2024, Magistrate Hamaundu denied to grant Lusambo bail pending his appeal...