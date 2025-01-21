THE Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza, in which he was seeking an interim conservatory order to restrain the National Assembly and the ECZ from conducting the Petauke by-election. ConCourt Judge Mathew Chisunka ruled yesterday that the public interest of the electorate in Petauke Central Constituency could not be served if the conservatory order was granted to Mwanza, and the by-election scheduled for February 6, 2025, was halted. “This ruling decides the petitioner’s (Mwanza’s) application for an interim conservatory order. Since the application before me is interlocutory in nature, I shall not delve into issues that can only be properly resolved at the hearing of the petition. This court has had occasion to interpret and...



