MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa has told the Constitutional Court that the absence of parliamentary approval in the transaction involving Mopani Copper Mines and International Resources Holdings (IRH) renders it flawed and procedurally improper. Sampa has argued that Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha failed to substantiate the claim that the transaction constituted a subscription. This is in a matter where Sampa has petitioned the state to the Constitutional Court, demanding the nullification of the transaction involving Mopani Copper Mines and IRH. Sampa, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter, wants a declaration that the state, through the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe, acted in breach of Article 210 of the Constitution by failing...



