A UPND member has sued the state in the High Court demanding compensation for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution in the sum of K3,750,000. Gift Hachilima also wants special damages in the sum of K162,500, being money that he lost as a result of his detention. Hachilima is also seeking damages for mental anguish, turmoil and distress suffered as a result of malicious prosecution. He is also demanding general damages for the physical hurt he was occasioned, aggravated damages for torture and brutality committed by state agents. Hachilima also wants damages for defamation of character and interest on the sums found due to him. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Hachilima’s lawyers stated...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here