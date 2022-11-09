WWE in collaboration with its Sub-Saharan Africa sports broadcast partner SuperSport has initiated a continent-wide talent search headlined by WWE super stars with African roots. WWE super stars Tolulope Omogbehin, a Nigerian American professional wrestler popularly known as Omos, and Sesugh Uhaa popularly known as Apolo Crews are currently in Lagos, Nigeria, where the launch of the talent identification programme was unveiled on Monday, November 8th. The duo is expected to tour several African countries to scout for talented individuals who will attend trials scheduled for February 2023 in Lagos. All the prospects must submit a video highlighting their potential to become the next WWE super stars. Apolo Crews, who was born in Nigeria before moving to America, said the…...



