NKANA president Chikusi Banda says the club will miss the services of striker Alex Ng’onga who has officially joined Democratic Republic Congo giants TP Mazembe on a two-year deal. Speaking in an interview yesterday, Banda said the club wishes the passionate striker the very best in his new challenge in Congo. He said the club is happy for Ng’onga as he strives to progress in his career. “We are happy for Alex Ng’onga and obviously we wanted him to move on following what transpired. He is still young and staying for six months without playing football was not going to be easy for him. Football is what puts food on his table and we can only wish him the best…...



