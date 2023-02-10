STRIKER Evans Kangwa says Chipolopolo goalkeepers and defenders need to improve for the team to record a positive result against Lesotho next month. Kangwa says Zambia has no problem in its striking force, but concedes many silly goals. Speaking in an interview in Lusaka yesterday, Kangwa said Lesotho would be tough and the team should not underrate their opponents. “It will be a very difficult game looking at the last game they played against Ivory Coast where they drew and will be motivated. The onus will be on us players to be at our best. It won’t be an easy walk in the park. We need to work hard, especially since we have a new coach. If we put in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.