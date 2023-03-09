MUZA coach Lameck Banda says his team has set itself a target of winning the prestigious Absa Cup title and will not be intimidated by the big names in the competition. Meanwhile, Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says the ZAF sponsored side will not underrate MUZA, knowing they are enjoying some good form in the MTN Super League. As a hype to their clash, the two clubs have taken to social media to tease each other with MUZA writing: “Our target this weekend is to beat Red Arrows at their own turf at Nkoloma Stadium. FC MUZA will on Sunday face Red Arrows in the quarter-finals of the Absa Cup. The Elegant Dynamites are ready to teach the airmen how…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.