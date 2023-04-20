AS the 2022/2023 MTN Super League season nears the end, FAZ has cautioned clubs and officials to avoid match-fixing in a bid to survive relegation or win promotion. And FAZ has warned clubs not to dent the integrity of the league by failing to fulfil their fixtures. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, FAZ acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe said clubs should desist from using underhand methods to gain any advantage as the season nears its end. “As FAZ, we want to urge and warn clubs and officials to avoid engaging themselves in match-fixing as the league nears the end. We understand that the race is tight between teams as others chase titles while others try to survive relegation. But we…...



