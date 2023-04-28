PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his government will ensure that there is equity in supporting all sporting disciplines in the country . Speaking when he officially opened the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) combined U18 and U20 championships in Ndola, Friday, the President said his government had taken a decision that no sporting discipline would be called a minor sport. President Hichilema said the government would support all disciplines fair and equitable. “I want to say to the leaders of athletics in this country that this government has taken a decision that there is no minor sport. All sporting disciplines are important and we shall support them equitably. The government will support all of these fairly and equitably. We indeed believe…...



