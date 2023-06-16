MIDFIELDER Frederick Mulambya says Zambia can defend the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup despite some bad results recorded recently. On Monday, a Chipolopolo team made up of local players lost 3 – 0 to Kuwait in Egypt in a match that was being played to prepare the team for the COSAFA Cup that comes up next month. Next week, they are expected to play Morocco in another game. Mulambya said in an interview from Casablanca yesterday said that the friendly matches that the team is playing will keep the players in shape for the COSAFA tournament. “These are important games, they are helping us to see where we are going wrong and other areas that we need to work on as…...



