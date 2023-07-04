FAZ has urged the country’s representatives in continental football to prepare adequately for the CAF inter-club championships. Zambia will be represented in the CAF Champions League by Super League champions Power Dynamos while FC MUZA will tackle the CAF Confederations Cup. Speaking during an interview with the FAZ media team, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said it was important for Zambia’s representatives in the CAF games to invest in preparation as they would be representing the country and not their clubs. “We are anxious about the state of preparedness for our continental envoys this year. We hope that they remember that they are not carrying their club colors with them but the national flag. We urge them to invest in preparation…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.